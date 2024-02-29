Md Wahiduzzaman, new REHAB president

Liaquat Ali Bhuiyan is REHAB’s new senior vice president

Md Wahiduzzaman, managing director of Japan Garden City, has been elected as the president of the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB).

The association also elected Liaquat Ali Bhuiyan, chairman of Brick Works Limited, as its senior vice president.

Both of them were elected unopposed today.

Meanwhile, MA Awal, managing director of Haveli Property Development Ltd, has been elected vice president 1; Mohammad Akhter Biswas, managing director of Akhter Properties Limited, vice president 2; Abdul Latif, managing director of Basic Builders Limited, vice president 3; Abdur Razzaq, chairman, Arma Real Estate Limited, vice president for finance, and Haji Delowar Hossain, managing director of RF Builders Limited, vice president from Chattogram.

The committee will run REHAB for the next two years.

Direct voting was held for the posts of vice president 2 and vice president 3 among the office bearers at the REHAB office today while the directors were elected in the same process on February 27.

This is the first formal election of REHAB since 2007 as an executive committee decided through mutual understanding among members has been running the association for the past six terms.