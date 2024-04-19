Max Group starts production of green blocks

Max Group, a top construction firm in Bangladesh, has entered the green brick business by starting commercial production of autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) blocks and panels at an initial investment of around Tk 160 crore.

The AAC blocks are completely different from ordinary clay-fired bricks and hollow bricks. They are lightweight, prefabricated green-building materials that are among the most eco-friendly substitutes for clay-based bricks.

The construction company yesterday officially introduced the concrete block under the brand name 'MAXCRETE' at Meghshimul in Manikganj.

Housing and Public Works Minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury inaugurated the launch of commercial production.

Chowdhury said Dhaka is one of the most polluted cities in the world and pointed to the production of construction materials as a major reason.

"So, this kind of initiative is essential," he said.

"We have to come forward and use these kinds of blocks. Government offices, namely the Public Works Department and RAJUK could play a key role," he added.

Max Group has established the factory on around 10 acres of land. It will initially produce 1,000 cubic metres of AAC blocks daily.

Company officials said one AAC block is equal to the size of seven traditional bricks, which will also reduce joint mortar costs. Given their larger size, AAC blocks accelerate work two-fold, saving on labour costs.

"The plant is expected to go into full production after Eid-ul-Azha," said Ghulam Mohammed Alomgir, chairman of Max Group.

"If I find success in this business, I will establish more factories to contribute to ending unemployment," he said, adding that other companies would join the business soon.

Max Group entered the business given that the government has already announced plans to phase out the use of traditional bricks by 2025 in order to curb environmental degradation.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change issued a notification in November of 2019, saying that the use of traditional bricks would be gradually reduced in all public development projects.

The production of clay bricks also leads the country towards food scarcity by consuming fertile topsoil.

Currently, there are around 6,500 to 10,000 brick kilns in the country, churning out about 22.71 billion bricks each year, as per Department of Environment data.

Company officials also said these blocks offer significant cost savings, cutting overall construction costs by up to 20 percent, while doubling work speed due to easy installation.

Besides, AAC blocks decrease cement and steel usage, and their thermal insulation properties lead to energy savings and lowering long-term operational expenses.