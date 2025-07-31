Marico’s Q1 profit rises 13%

Marico Bangladesh saw an increase in its profit in the April-June quarter, saying it was driven by a rise in revenue and cost efficiency.

The multinational company's financial year starts in April. It posted a profit of Tk 194.56 crore in the first quarter of its financial year 2025-26, marking a 13 percent year-on-year growth.

According to its financial statements, earnings per share stood at Tk 61.77 for the April–June quarter of 2025, up from Tk 54.78 in the same period a year ago.

The company attributed the increase in EPS to a rise in revenue and improvements in cost efficiency.

Its net operating cash flow per share surged to Tk 66.73 during the quarter, whereas it was Tk 3.18 in the April-June quarter of 2024.

The rise was driven by increased collections from customers and a reduction in payments to suppliers, Marico said in the financial statements.

Its net asset value per share was Tk 105.90 as of June 30, 2025, down from Tk 239.13 at the end of the previous financial year.

The company said the decline was due to the declaration of the final dividend for FY2024-25.

Its board has announced an interim cash dividend of 600 percent, or Tk 60 per share, based on the audited financials for the three-month period ending on June 30, 2025.

As per Dhaka Stock Exchange data as of June 30, 2025, on the shareholding structure of the company, sponsors and directors held 90 percent of the shares.

Of the remaining, institutional investors held 6.08 percent, foreign investors 1.88 percent, and the general public 2.04 percent.