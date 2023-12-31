Business
AFP, Copenhagen
Sun Dec 31, 2023 04:11 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 31, 2023 04:15 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Maersk suspends vessels' passage through Red Sea strait for 48 hours

AFP, Copenhagen
Sun Dec 31, 2023 04:11 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 31, 2023 04:15 PM
Exporters can now enjoy the GSP benefit quickly after sending a shipment. Photo: Star/file

Maersk, one of the world's largest shipping companies, said Sunday it was suspending its vessels' passage through a key Red Sea strait for 48 hours, following an attack by Yemeni rebels on one of its merchant ships.

The Maersk Hangzhou container ship reported being struck by a missile while transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait and was then attacked by four Huthi ships attempting to board it, following which Maersk said it would "delay all transits through the area for the next 48 hours."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Related topic:
MaerskRed Sea
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Dead Sea's revival with Red Sea canal edges closer to reality

Maersk building 2.1 lakh sqft warehouse in Ctg

Maersk building 2.1 lakh sqft warehouse in Ctg

Maersk wants to build a new terminal at Laldia of Ctg port

Shipping giant Maersk prepares to resume operations in Red Sea

5d ago

No survivor in Sinai airliner crash

ড. ইউনূস
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ড. ইউনূসের শ্রম আইন লঙ্ঘন মামলার রায় আজ দুপুরে

গত ২৪ ডিসেম্বর রাত সাড়ে ৮টার দিকে আসামিপক্ষ ও রাষ্ট্রপক্ষের শেষ যুক্তিতর্ক শোনার পর এই তারিখ ধার্য করেন ঢাকার তৃতীয় শ্রম আদালতের চেয়ারম্যান শেখ মেরিনা সুলতানা।

৪০ মিনিট আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

৬০-৮০ ভাগ ভোট না আসলে স্যাংশন আসবে: শাহজাহান ওমর

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification