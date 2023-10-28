Linde Bangladesh's profit falls 35%

In Jan-Sep, its profit hit Tk 48 crore in 2023, down from Tk 74 crore in 2022

Linde Bangladesh Ltd recorded a 35 percent year-on-year decline in profit to Tk 48 crore in the January-September period of 2023.

As a result, its earnings per share (EPS) dived to Tk 31.89 as of September 30 this year, a significant decrease as it was Tk 48.78 last year, according to the un-audited financial statements of the company.

The multinational gas manufacturer said the EPS decreased mainly for higher spending on imported materials and services.

Its profit for the July-September period of 2023 stood at Tk 20 crore, down 4 percent from the previous year's Tk 21 crore.

The EPS in the three-month period stood at Tk 13.48 in 2023, down from Tk 13.83 the previous year.

The multinational company also saw its net cash flow per share to fall by 18 percent year-on-year to Tk 30.14.

Linde Bangladesh's products include liquid and gaseous oxygen and nitrogen, argon, acetylene, carbon dioxide, dry ice, refrigerant gases, lamp gas, medical oxygen, and nitrous oxide.