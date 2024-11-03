Linde Bangladesh posts Tk 608 crore profit in Q3

Significant capital gains drove the year-on-year profit growth

Linde Bangladesh Ltd reported a profit of Tk 608.74 crore for the July-September quarter.

The profit lifted the company's earnings per share (EPS) to Tk 400.01, compared to Tk 1.51 for Q3 of 2023, according to a posting on the Dhaka Stock Exchange website.

The company attributed the surge in EPS to significant capital gains during the period.

Following the earnings report, Linde Bangladesh shares rallied 7.49 percent, rising from Tk 942.3 to Tk 1,012.9 as of 12:40 pm today.

Linde Bangladesh also reported a profit of Tk 628.59 crore for the first nine months of the current year.

However, the net asset value (NAV) per share dropped from Tk 387.33 in September 2023 to Tk 220.31 as of September 30, 2024.

The company linked this decline to recent interim dividend distributions for periods ending in July and October 2024.

Meanwhile, net operating cash flow per share was Tk 13.14 for January-September.

A member of Linde PLC, a global leader in industrial gases, Linde Bangladesh has operated for over 70 years in Bangladesh, supplying sectors from healthcare to manufacturing through its extensive production facilities andmarket presence.