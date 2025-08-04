Liabilities at Bangladesh state entities dwarf liquid assets

An official analysis flags 14 state and autonomous entities as 'very high risk' with liabilities more than 60 times greater than available cash and equivalents

Liabilities at 14 "very high risk" state and autonomous entities are more than 60 times greater than their liquid assets, a severe financial imbalance that prompted warnings of systemic risk, according to an official analysis.

The group of state-owned enterprises and autonomous bodies have amassed combined liabilities of Tk 1,72,016.94 crore while holding a mere Tk 2,837.23 crore in cash and equivalents, the Finance Division disclosed in a statement today. The vast gap has warranted calls for immediate intervention.

"This imbalance poses serious fiscal risks and requires immediate policy attention," said Md Amirul Islam, a senior official at the Finance Division's Monitoring Cell, during a presentation of the findings.

The analysis was unveiled at the launch of the SABRE+ system, a new digital platform aimed at enhancing financial oversight and debt management for public bodies. The system is designed to integrate with the government's core financial database, iBAS++, to promote greater transparency.

The disclosure highlights the precarious financial health of key public sector institutions and the potential need for future government bailouts, which could place a significant burden on the national budget.

The fiscal vulnerability is not confined to the 14 high-risk institutions.

The report detailed the broader financial landscape across 101 state entities, which together face total liabilities of Tk 6,39,782.58 crore, with 26 percent tied to subsidiary loan agreements.