Business
Star Business Report
Wed Dec 27, 2023 09:20 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 27, 2023 09:27 PM

Most Viewed

Business

LankaBangla to raise Tk 200cr thru bonds

Star Business Report
Wed Dec 27, 2023 09:20 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 27, 2023 09:27 PM

LankaBangla Finance PLC, a non-bank financial institution, got approval from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission for the issuance of its zero-coupon bond to raise Tk 200 crore.

Its 4th zero-coupon bond, which will be a non-convertible and fully redeemable, will be issued at face value to generate liquidity to meet ongoing financing requirements, it said in a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A zero-coupon bond is a debt security that does not pay interest but instead trades at a deep discount.

It will render a profit at maturity when the bond is redeemed for its full-face value.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
মূল্যস্ফীতি, রিজার্ভ, অর্থবছর, আইএমএফ,
|অর্থনীতি

দক্ষিণ এশিয়ার দেশগুলো মূল্যস্ফীতি নিয়ন্ত্রণে সফল, ব্যর্থ বাংলাদেশ

অথচ স্বাধীনতার পর সবচেয়ে খারাপ অর্থনৈতিক সংকটে পড়া শ্রীলঙ্কাও ভোক্তা মূল্য নিয়ন্ত্রণে আনতে পেরেছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

চট্টগ্রাম ওয়াসায় দুর্নীতির কথা স্বীকার করলেন এমডি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification