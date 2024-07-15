Knitting industries call indefinite strike for price hike

Production shutdown begins today

The knitting industries across the country have called for an indefinite strike demanding a price hike of the raw materials they produce for the knitwear sector.

Production will remain shut in the factories from July 15 and it will continue until further notice, Md Selim Sarwar, president of Bangladesh Knitting Owners Association (BKOA), said in a statement.

Over 700 knitting industries, which supply knit fabrics, collar, needles, button and needle oil, demanded the raise because of increasing US dollar rates and gas and power prices.

These industries supply nearly 70 percent of the fabrics that are used in export-oriented knitwear garment factories, said Mohammad Hatem, executive president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA).

"Their demand for a price hike of their goods is logical, but they have not discussed the issue before going for the production shutdown in their factories."

Instead of calling a strike, these industries should sit with the knitwear manufacturers as the prices of those goods need to be increased, he said.