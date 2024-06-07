Journalists boycott BB governor at finance ministry's post-budget event

They made the call as a protest to journalists' entry restriction to BB office

Journalists today boycotted Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder at a post-budget press conference organised by the finance ministry as a protest to the central bank's latest restriction on journalists' entry to the BB office.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali moderated the event held at the Osmani Memorial Hall in Dhaka where ministers, state ministers, finance adviser to the prime minister and secretaries of different ministries were also present.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder is seen at a post-budget press conference organised by the finance ministry at Osmani Memorial Hall in Dhaka today. Photo: Star

After the inaugural speech on the proposed budget placed in the parliament yesterday, Ali opened the floor for journalists for questions.

Before any question is asked, Refayet Ullah Mirdha, president of the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF), stood up and said the journalists will cover the event but not the speech of the BB governor as he had imposed the restriction on the journalists' entry to the central bank.

Since then until the end of the event, the governor did not talk in the question-answer session.