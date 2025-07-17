Japanese auto exports to US dive in June as tariffs bite

Vehicles are on display for sale at the Toyota of North Austin dealership in Texas. Toyota Motor said on June 21 it will raise prices for some vehicles sold in the US by an average of $270 starting in July. Photo: AFP/FILE

Japanese auto exports to the United States tumbled more than a quarter in June, official data showed Thursday, amid growing concern at the failure of Tokyo to strike a deal to avoid the worst of Donald Trump's tariffs.

Roughly eight percent of jobs are tied to the auto industry in Japan, which is home to the world's top-selling carmaker Toyota as well as Honda, Nissan and other giants.

The government is seeking relief from 25 percent US vehicle tariffs and other trade levies due to come into force on August 1, but no agreement has been reached despite several rounds of talks.

Japan posted a trade surplus in the three months in June, with exports exceeding the value of imports by 153.1 billion yen ($1.0 billion).

Exports to the United States fell 11.4 percent on-year to 1.7 trillion yen, with autos down 26.7 percent, finance ministry data showed.

Shipments of pharmaceutical drugs and auto parts also contributed to the decline, the ministry said.

Japan's trade surplus with the United States shrank 22.9 percent year-on-year in June -- the second straight monthly contraction, even as imports from the country slipped 2.0 percent.

Japan, a key US ally and its biggest investor, is subject to the same 10 percent baseline tariffs imposed on most nations plus steeper levies on cars, steel and aluminium.

Trump also announced an additional 24 percent "reciprocal" toll on Japan in early April but later paused it along with similar measures on other countries.

But earlier this month he informed a number of trading partners of new country-specific rates, hitting Japan with a 25-percent tax, up from the 24 percent announced in April. The levies will be applied from August 1.

Reports said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was expected to visit the World Expo in Osaka this weekend and meet Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo.