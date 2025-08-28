Business
Star Business Report
Business
Islami Bank's profit fell 83% in 2024

islami bank profit falls in 2024
Photo: Islami Bank Bangladesh

Islami Bank Bangladesh's earnings took a heavy hit in 2024 as surging payouts to depositors and higher provision expenses dented its bottom line.

The Shariah-based lender's net profit after tax plummeted 83 percent year-on-year to Tk 108.78 crore. Its profit stood at Tk 635.33 crore in 2023.

Its earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk 0.68, compared to Tk 3.95 in 2023, the bank said in a price-sensitive disclosure.

Islami Bank attributed the sharp fall in profit mainly to a Tk 2,398.79 crore rise in profit paid on deposits and a Tk 415.68 crore increase in provision maintenance.

At the same time, the bank's investment income rose by Tk 1,556.36 crore, while its commission, exchange and brokerage earnings increased by Tk 1,043.48 crore – together were still lower than its spending.

Meanwhile, its net operating cash flow per share rebounded significantly to Tk 57.90 from negative Tk 10.63 in 2023, aided by a Tk 18,788.21 crore fall in investments to customers.

As of July 31, 2025, the bank's shareholding structure stood at 0.19 percent for sponsors/directors, 74.98 percent for institutions, 17.88 percent for foreigners, and 6.95 percent for the public, according to Dhaka Stock Exchange data.

 

