Islami Bank profit plunges 87% in Apr-Jun

Islami Bank Bangladesh's profit declined significantly in the second quarter of 2025 as the bank saw its payout to depositors surge.

The Shariah-based lender's profit slumped 87 percent year-on-year in the April-June quarter to Tk 37.63 crore.

It posted a profit of Tk 307 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, according to a price-sensitive information (PSI) disclosure published today.

The profit decline follows the bank's performance in 2024, when its profit plummeted 83 percent year‑on‑year to Tk 108.78 crore. Its profit stood at Tk 635.33 crore in 2023.

Its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk 0.24 for the second quarter of 2025, down from Tk 1.91 in the corresponding period of 2024.

The bank said the fall in EPS was mainly due to an increase in profit paid on deposits by Tk 1,347.39 crore.

For the first half of 2025, its consolidated net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) dropped to Tk 17.68, from Tk 54.79 in the January-June period of 2024, according to a separate PSI.

The bank attributed the decline to a rise in investment to customers by Tk 12,610 crore during the second quarter ended on June 30.

As of July 31, 2025, the bank's shareholding structure was: sponsor/director 0.19 percent, institute 74.98 percent, foreign 17.88 percent, and public 6.95 percent, according to Dhaka Stock Exchange data.