Interview like a pro

While being interviewed, Jamil was asked if he was ok with working overtime without extra pay, and he quipped, "I can, as long as you don't expect results", to which the interviewer laughed, acknowledging the playful exchange.

In interviews, a bit of humour, if used wisely, can set the mood, breaking the tension, and still keep things professional. It can also set you apart from other candidates, making you memorable. There is no escape from interviews in life, be it for a job, business, enrollment, or even club membership. Hence, it is best to master the required skills for it is nothing but survival of the fittest!

We have all been through the exciting, tense wait for an interview for a dream job. As the big day approaches, we get bombarded with advice like "just be yourself", "be calm and cool", "be confident and smart", etc. One piece of advice we can all follow is that while the interviewer leads, try to take control of the interview.

Based on my experience, thorough preparation is essential to achieve success in interviews. Begin by researching the company's structure, culture, and industry trends. Learn about the interviewers to help build rapport. Understand the job requirements, including both technical and interpersonal skills, and consider how you can demonstrate your qualifications. This preparation boosts your confidence and allows you to provide focused, insightful answers, making it clear why you are the ideal candidate.

After your research, prepare stories that illustrate your suitability for the role. Stories resonate more than facts, building empathy and making you notable. Focus on three or four key messages that align with the company's needs. For instance, share a story about leading a project under pressure if leadership is important. However, keep these stories concise and impactful, highlighting challenges and lessons learned.

Also, practice delivering your stories with confidence. First impressions are formed quickly -- within 17 seconds -- so rehearse your introduction and body language. Practice in front of a mirror or a friend to refine your delivery.

Think of the interview as a chat, not a stage audition. Look curious, ask open questions and listen like a pro. Let the interviewer talk more if it goes sideways -- it might save the day! I once talked about business turnarounds based on the company situation, but they wanted people skills. Lesson learned: preparation helps, flexibility wins!

For virtual interviews, tidy up your space for better focus, ensure good lighting and check your internet connection. Dress in neutral business casual to appear professional.

But no matter how well you prepare, interviewers can still throw curveballs. If your experience does not quite fit the bill, focus on showcasing your potential and adaptability. When I interview, I mix comfort with a few tough questions to gauge soft skills. Nail those, and you have got it!

Various survey results show that 49 percent of employers decide within the first five minutes of an interview if a candidate is a good fit. Preparation is critical, as 88 percent of decision-makers prefer informed candidates. Common mistakes include forgetting names and arriving late. In virtual interviews, 42 percent of hiring managers report technical issues.

In the end, nailing a job interview is a bit like going on a first date -- you dress to impress, tell your best stories and hope you don't spill coffee on yourself. With the right preparation, practice and a sprinkle of humour, you can charm your way through even the most challenging interview.

The author is the founder and managing director of BuildCon Consultancies Ltd