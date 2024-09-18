Interim govt to hold first Ecnec meeting today

The interim government is set to hold the first meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) today where proposals would likely be placed on five projects, including two new ones.

Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor to the interim government and chairperson of Ecnec, will preside over the meeting at his Tejgaon office.

Planning and Education Advisor Wahiduddin Mahmud is expected to brief journalists on the meeting at the Planning Commission in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar afterwards.

The last Ecnec meeting was held on July 2 under the previous Awami League government at the Planning Commission.

Of the projects, revisions would be sought for "Bakhrabad-Meghnaghat-Haripur Gas Transmission Pipeline", "Tottho Apa: Empowering Women Through ICT Towards Digital Bangladesh Project" and an infrastructure development project for Langalbandha Mohashtami Punnayasnan Utsab.

The two new projects are "Two Appraisal Cum Development Wells (Sundalpur-4 & Srikil-5) and Two Exploratory Wells (Sundalpur South-1 & Jamalur-1)" and "Sustainable Social Services Delivery in Chittagong Hill Tracts (2nd Phase)" Project.