Reuters, Bengaluru
Sat Mar 30, 2024 04:14 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 30, 2024 04:23 PM

India's forex reserves jump to record high

It hit a record high of $642.63 billion as of March 22
India's foreign exchange reserves rose for a fifth straight week to hit a record high of $642.63 billion as of March 22, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

The reserves jumped by $139 million in the reporting week.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

