Honda begins exporting motorcycles made in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Honda Private Ltd (BHL), a joint venture between Japan's Honda Motor Company and the state-owned Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation, has begun exporting motorcycles.

The BHL yesterday shipped a container of 14 motorcycles of its flagship model—the Honda X Blade—to Guatemala, a Central American country, according to a press release.

"We are proud to showcase Bangladesh's manufacturing excellence on a global scale and remain committed to producing world-class motorcycles that meet the rigorous standards of international and domestic markets," said Hiroyuki Yasunaga, chief production officer of BHL.

The BHL is the second manufacturer in Bangladesh, after Runner Automobiles, to export locally made motorcycles.

The BHL highlighted that this strategic initiative underscores its commitment to supporting Bangladesh's economic growth by increasing local procurement, generating foreign currency, and enhancing employment opportunities.

In line with Honda's global policy of contributing to countries where it operates, the BHL has taken proactive steps to address the challenges posed by Bangladesh's current economic environment, particularly the decline in foreign currency reserves, the press release said.

The BHL requires substantial foreign currency to import raw materials and knocked down (KD) parts necessary for production, it added.

The company noted that the shipment to Guatemala was sent by sea and future exports are planned for South America, Central America, and Africa.

"The company is actively seeking support in the form of tax exemptions for importing raw materials and export incentives to strengthen its position in the global market."

Yasunaga attributed the achievement to the team's relentless focus on quality and innovation.

Shah Muhammad Ashequr Rahman, chief marketing officer of the BHL, pointed out that the expansion will reinforce its strategic objectives locally.

"By leveraging our global expertise and deep understanding of the local market, we are well-positioned to meet the evolving demands of customers worldwide while driving growth and innovation within Bangladesh," he said.