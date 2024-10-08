H&M, Bangladeshi Chorka team up to pilot sustainable textile production 

Swedish retail giant H&M Group has partnered with Chorka Textile Ltd in Bangladesh to pilot new technologies to significantly reduce water, energy and chemical consumption in textile production.

The initiative involves European Plan Zero members Revozona AG, Imogo AB, and Pluvia, whose technologies will be assessed together for the first time under one roof, according to a statement from H&M.

The goal is to evaluate the combined potential of these technologies to make production processes more sustainable.

This partnership is crucial for finding scalable climate solutions, according to Ziaur Rahman, country manager of H&M Bangladesh.

He said the partnership supports the multinational retail brand's goals of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 56 percent and reducing freshwater extraction and consumption by 30 percent across its supply chain by 2030.

Rahman said electrification is key to systemic solutions in the industry, but it requires a reliable grid infrastructure. Engaging stakeholders is essential to ensure the success of such transitions, he added.

Gérard J. Peters, global coordinator of Plan Zero, described the initiative as a catalyst for sustainable transformation in the textile sector.

He noted that combining innovative technologies will help reduce environmental impacts and align fashion with sustainability.

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman & CEO of Pran RFL Group, which owns Chorka Textile, highlighted that environmental concerns are vital in densely populated Bangladesh.

He affirmed that partnering with H&M would allow both companies to implement global best practices in sustainability, benefiting not only Bangladesh but the world.