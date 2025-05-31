High-powered panel formed to attract FDI

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed will lead the panel

The government has formed a high-level committee to explore and recommend incentive mechanisms for increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bangladesh.

According to a gazette notification issued by the chief adviser's office on May 29, the five-member committee will be led by Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed.

Other members include Ahsan H Mansur, governor of Bangladesh Bank; Md Abdur Rahman Khan, chairman of the National Board of Revenue; Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary of the Finance Division; and Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida).

The committee has been tasked with submitting its policy recommendations within one month, focusing on practical and competitive incentive packages to bolster FDI flows amid growing regional competition and global economic uncertainties.

"This committee represents a crucial step in aligning Bida's policy instruments with international investment standards," said a senior Bida official.

Bangladesh has seen declining FDI inflows over the past few years, partly due to regulatory bottlenecks, bureaucratic delays, and infrastructural constraints.