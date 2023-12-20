Business
Star Business Report
Wed Dec 20, 2023 06:08 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 20, 2023 06:17 PM

GSP Finance incurs loss for fourth consecutive quarter

GSP Finance incurred losses for the fourth consecutive quarter in a row.

Its earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk 2.75 in the negative in the July to September period of the current year, which was Tk 0.18 in the same period of the previous year.

The company's EPS stood at Tk 4.25 in the negative in the first nine months of the year.

In the previous year's three quarter, the lender's EPS was Tk 0.63.

The company's stock price is Tk 30.3 at the Dhaka Stock Exchange and the non-bank financial institution did not give any dividend in 2021 and 2022.

Its consolidated net asset value per share was Tk 23.53 as on September 30, 2023 which was Tk 27.78 as on December 31, 2022.

push notification