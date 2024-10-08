Grameenphone to introduce speed-based mobile internet similar to WiFi

This is Bangladesh’s first speed-based limitless internet pack for mobile users

Grameenphone, the largest telecom operator in Bangladesh, is set to unveil the country's first speed-based limitless internet packs similar to Wifi connection.

The packs will allow users to choose from a variety of speed options, including a 7-day up to 10Mbps pack for Tk 269, a 30-day up to 10Mbps pack for Tk 899, and a 30-day up to 15Mbps pack for Tk 998.

Grameenphone officials are scheduled to unveil the products at 7pm today.