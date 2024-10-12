Business
Star Business Report
Sat Oct 12, 2024 05:47 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 12, 2024 05:57 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Grameen Bank’s tax exemption reinstated for five years

It is extended until December 2029.
Star Business Report
Sat Oct 12, 2024 05:47 PM Last update on: Sat Oct 12, 2024 05:57 PM
Photo: Collected

The government has reinstated Grameen Bank's tax exemption for the next five years, extending it until December 2029.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) issued a gazette on Thursday, confirming the reinstatement of Grameen Bank, founded by Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus, now the chief adviser of the interim government.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"This facility became effective the day the order was issued," the notification said, signed by NBR Chairman Abdur Rahman Khan.

However, Grameen Bank will still be required to submit annual income tax returns, as per the gazette. 

Grameen Bank has enjoyed tax exemption since its inception in 1983, as its activities are primarily focused on poverty alleviation. The benefit is typically renewed every five years and was last extended until December 2020.

The previous government did not extend the exemption after that period, resulting in the loss of the tax waiver for Grameen Bank.

Related topic:
Grameen Bankcheif adviser yunus
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Grameen Bank to invest Tk 200 crore in stock market

Grameen Bank to invest Tk 200 crore in stock market

1y ago
Grameen America's loan for women entrepreneurs

Grameen America grants $4 billion loans for women entrepreneurs in 27 US cities

7m ago

Grameen Bank can’t nominate board members

7m ago

Yunus urges global unity

8y ago

Bank MD’s removal led to Padma fund cancellation threat: PM

8y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনাকে ট্রাভেল ডকুমেন্ট দেওয়ায় বাংলাদেশ-ভারত সম্পর্কে অবনতি হবে না: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

‘আমরা আশাবাদী যে বাকি দিনগুলোতেও কোনো প্রকার ঝামেলা ছাড়াই সুষ্ঠুভাবে পূজা উৎযাপন সম্পন্ন হবে।’

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পূজামণ্ডপে হামলা: দায়ীদের গ্রেপ্তারের দাবিতে সড়ক অবরোধ

এইমাত্র