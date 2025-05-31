Business
Star Business Report
Sat May 31, 2025 08:47 PM
Last update on: Sat May 31, 2025 08:55 PM

Govt seeks drone technology from China for agriculture sector

The commerce adviser made the call during a meeting with the visiting Chinese commerce minister
Star Business Report
Sat May 31, 2025 08:47 PM Last update on: Sat May 31, 2025 08:55 PM

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin today sought drone technology from the Chinese government for use in the agricultural sector, saying such cooperation would help strengthen bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

The adviser made the request during a meeting with visiting Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, held at the InterContinental Hotel in Dhaka, according to a statement from the commerce ministry.

Drone technology can be applied in fertiliser application, seed transplantation, pesticide use, and crop auditing, the adviser said.

Chinese experience and technology can play an important role in advancing Bangladesh's agriculture sector, the statement added.

Two memoranda of understanding were signed between Bangladesh and China in this regard.

The Chinese minister also said his country is ready to support Bangladesh in adopting this technology.

