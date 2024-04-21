Govt to procure 17 lakh tonnes Boro paddy, rice

The government has set a target to procure five lakh tonnes of paddy, 11 lakh tonnes of boiled rice, one lakh tonne of atap rice and 500,000 tonnes of wheat in the upcoming Boro season.

The rice and paddy procurement will begin on May 7 and continue till August 31.

The procurement price of Boro paddy has been fixed at Tk 32 per kg, boiled rice at Tk 45, atap rice at Tk 44 and wheat at Tk 34 per kg. In 2023, the price of paddy was Tk 30 per kg, boiled rice Tk 44 and wheat Tk 35.

The price was fixed at a meeting of the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) at the cabinet meeting room today.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder presided over the meeting, according to a press release of the food ministry.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam, Agriculture Minister Md Abdus Shahid, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibur Rahman, State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam (Titu) and State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Begum Rokeya Sultana were present.

Secretaries of several ministries were present in the meeting.