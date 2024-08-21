Govt to prepare white paper on state of the economy

The interim government will prepare a white paper through economists and eminent citizens to get a clear picture of the state of the economy and solutions for the challenging situation.

The solutions will include strategies in detail to bring back stability to the economy, implement Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and address challenges past the country's United Nations status graduation from a least developed nation.

The interim government has appointed Debapriya Bhattacharya, convenor of the Citizen's Platform for SDGs and a distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, as the chief of a committee which would prepare the white paper.

The committee has been tasked with submitting the white paper in the next 90 days to Chief Adviser (CA) of the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus, according to a statement from the CA's office today.

The CA's office pointed out that the economy has been suffering from multiple challenges stemming from massive economic mismanagement, corruption, capital flight and approval of unnecessary projects over the last one and a half decades.