Govt honours 30 firms with green factory awards

The government today recognised 30 factories with green factory awards for their initiatives to curb environmental pollution and adopt eco-friendly technologies.

The awards were presented in 16 categories at an event held at the Osmani Memorial Hall in Dhaka.

Labour and Employment Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) M Sakhawat Hussain and Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan handed over certificates, crests, and a cheque of Tk 100,000 each to the winners at the event.