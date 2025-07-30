Govt directs removal of internet shutdown provision from telecom law

The Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications has directed the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to remove the provision that allows internet shutdowns from the country's telecom law.

In a letter sent last Monday to the BTRC chairman, Fayez Ahmed Taiyeb, special assistant to the Chief Adviser on security authority over the Telecom and ICT ministry, outlined several reform directives aimed at amending the Bangladesh Telecommunication Act, 2001.

"To prevent either government or private entities from arbitrarily shutting down the internet, the original Bangladesh Telecommunication Act, 2001 must be revised and refined accordingly," reads the directive quoting Taiyeb.

The directive also calls for the country's surveillance system to be brought in line with international standards.

It particularly emphasises the need to restructure the operations and legal framework of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Center (NTMC).

"According to international standards, only one agency should act as the surveillance gateway, and other law enforcement agencies should operate under quasi- or passive judicial acknowledgement, thereby developing a structured and internationally compliant surveillance framework," it added.

The directive also states that lawful interception within the telecommunications system must strictly adhere to global standards, ensuring legitimacy and accountability in the surveillance regime.