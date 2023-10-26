Business
Thu Oct 26, 2023 08:27 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 26, 2023 08:34 PM

Gold hits historic high of Tk 102,876 a bhori

The price will come into effect tomorrow
The jewellers have increased 22-carat gold prices to a historic high of Tk 102,876 a bhori or 11.664 grammes.

From October 16 this year, each bhori of gold was sold at Tk 100,543 and they rose the prices by Tk 2,333 a bhori for the local market with effect from tomorrow.

The standing committee on pricing and price monitoring of Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) announced the new rate today through a press release.

The earlier historic high was Tk 101,243 a bhori, which came into effect on August 25 in 2023.

