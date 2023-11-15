Global buyers urged to raise RMG unit price: BGMEA

BGMEA sits with 35 representatives of global retailers, brands

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) today urged international clothing retailers and brands to increase the unit price of garment items as the factory owners are going to implement the new wage from December 1 this year.

BGMEA leaders and representatives made the call at a meeting with at least 35 representatives of different international retailers and brands at the BGMEA office in Dhaka's Uttara.

After the meeting, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said they described the latest spell of unrest in the garment sector to the buyers at the meeting.

The buyers also assured that they will consider increasing the prices per unit of the garments as the production cost will go up for the implementation of the new wage, he added.