Furniture fair begins in Ctg on Feb 6

Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association will organise the six-day event

The 13th edition of a furniture fair will begin in the port city on February 6.

Twenty-seven furniture companies, including makers and importers, are likely to take part in the six-day event, said Maksudur Rahman, secretary of the Chattogram chapter of Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association (BFIOA).

Mahabubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), is scheduled to inaugurate the event at GEC Convention Hall, he said.

Rahman shared the information at a press conference in the port city today.

Chattogram's furniture industry has the potential to give customers a unique experience, he said.

The event will exhibit the strength of furniture of the port city and customers will get discounts on spot purchase, said Nurul Azom Khan, convenor of the fair's organising committee.

The gates of the fair to be organised by the BFIOA will remain open for the visitors from 10 am to 9 pm.