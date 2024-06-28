Flattering in corporate culture

Flattering the boss or leader has caught up with our political and corporate culture like a virus. In politics, it has no shame or limit. In the corporate world, however, it is practised with more sophistication and complexity.

With a corporate career spanning over three decades, my encounters with the art of flattery have been diverse, including a colleague who would keep himself busy buttering up his boss and peers all day, only to start his real work after five, resulting in his team working late into the night.

You can often detect flattery in compliments like, "I noticed how well you handled difficult situations," or "I can't help but admire your sense of style, boss." Some go further with lines like, "Boss, you are like an old wine – mature and sophisticated."

Flattery can go a long way in corporate careers whether we like to admit it or not. While it may seem casual, the implications can be profound, affecting work relationships, organisational culture, and business outcomes. The appeal of flattery is universal: everyone enjoys it, and bosses are no exception.

Compliments, even if lacking in truth, can boost self-esteem and foster loyalty. However, the efficacy of flattery depends on its delivery and the recipient's personality.

Practiced sensibly, flattery can help maintain good relationships with supervisers and colleagues, creating a harmonious work environment. However, excessive flattery can be detrimental and counterproductive.

In any organisation, employees may be categorised into three groups in terms of their practice of flattery: excessive flatterers, who use flattery indiscriminately and risk losing credibility and trust; honest communicators, who avoid flattery for their commitment to honesty, potentially causing friction in diplomatic cultures; and selective flatterers, who strategically balance praise and constructive criticism, fostering a healthy work environment.

The flatterer in the corporate world often comes under the spotlight because everyone has an innate ability to distinguish between flattery and genuine praise. While flatterers might believe they have an edge, they are generally not well-liked and secretly laughed at by their colleagues.

Flattery, when pervasive, can significantly impact organisational culture and business results. Its excessive practice can remove trust within the team, leading to a cynical and distrustful work environment.

Bosses heavily influenced by flattery might make decisions based on biased or inaccurate information, resulting in suboptimal outcomes and potential business failures. Additionally, a culture that rewards flattery over merit can demotivate genuine and hard-working employees, ultimately reducing overall productivity and job satisfaction.

Navigating a workplace where flattery is prevalent requires a nuanced approach. Regular one-on-one meetings and anonymous feedback channels can encourage a culture of transparency and open communication, where feedback is valued over flattery.

Leaders should set clear expectations regarding performance, emphasising honesty and integrity. Recognition and rewards should be based on merit and not influenced by flattery to validate hard work and genuine contributions. Additionally, leaders should model the behaviour they wish to see, balancing constructive feedback and avoiding the trap of excessive flattery.

Flattery must be used judiciously in the corporate or any other work environment. Organisations should ideally foster a culture that values honesty, sincerity, and genuine efforts that are key to better business results and a more cohesive workplace.

French philosopher, Denis Diderot, articulated it best when he said that people are more inclined to accept lies that make them feel good about themselves, while they are reluctant to accept truths that are hard to swallow.

Admittedly or not, flattery to many of us is a habit. If overdone, much like excessive compliments to a spouse, it diminishes our value and creates an endless cycle of subordination. Once our nature falls into its vicious trap, it becomes difficult to escape, making it a characteristic trait that soon becomes our identity.

The author is founder and managing director of BuildCon Consultancies Ltd.