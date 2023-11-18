Ficci investment expo tomorrow

The Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Ficci) is going to celebrate 60 years of its founding anniversary and host an "Investment Expo 2023" in Dhaka tomorrow.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to be present as the chief guest at the inaugural session of the two-day event at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, according to a press release.

With Bangladesh Investment Development Authority and the commerce ministry as strategic partners, the Ficci members and government stakeholders will set up 40 stalls targeting local and foreign investors.

Following the inauguration, a plenary session on "Green Value Chain" will be held where Abul Kalam Azad, co-chair of Smart Bangladesh Network and former principal secretary, will be present as chief guest.

Another plenary session will be held on the second day on "Investment Climate: Current Landscape & Mission 2041". Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, principal secretary to the prime minister, will attend as the chief guest.

The programmes also include the launching of a research "Catalysing greater FDI for vision 2041: Priorities for building a conducive tax system in Bangladesh" and a publication "ESG Strategies and Impacts from the Members of FICCI".