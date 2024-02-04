Factory closed, still Khulna Printing’s share price rises 422%

Dhaka Stock Exchange visits the company’s closed production unit

The Dhaka Stock Exchange today found the share price of a company rose over 400 percent in the last six months although the company did not even care keeping its factory open.

The premier bourse normally asks a company to share with it the reasons in case of an unusual price hike of its stock.

The Dhaka bourse did the same in case of a 422 percent or five times price hike of the share of Khulna Printing & Packaging Ltd.

The DSE sent queries to the company asking if there is any price sensitive information which may have caused its share price to jump to Tk 51.7 from Tk 9.9 in a gap of only half a year.

But Khulna Printing did not respond to the query sent by the DSE for the first time on November 7 last year.

Even, the company did not say a single word in reply to the next two queries of the Dhaka bourse sent respectively on November 26 last year and January 31 this year.

Today, the DSE found the factory closed when it went to visit and inspect the production unit of Khulna Printing, which did not announce any dividend for its shareholders after 2019-20 fiscal year because of continued losses.

As of now, Khulna Printing's accumulated loss stands at Tk 86 crore.