Explosive import through Payra port gets nod

The government amends the Explosive Regulations 2004

The government has added Payra as the country's third sea port, which would be allowed to import explosive products in future.

On January 10, the energy and mineral resources division issued a gazette in this regard and amended the Explosive Regulations 2004, allowing Patuakhali's Payra to import explosive products.

Without Chattogram, Mongla and Payra sea port and other sea ports, which would be announced by the government, no other sea route will be allowed to import explosive products, according to the new regulation.

Earlier, only Chattogram and Mongla sea ports were allowed to import such products.

Payra port started operation on a limited scale in August 2016. Since September 2019, coal and other cargo-carrying ships have been calling the port regularly.

Besides the sea ports, Bangladesh allows importing explosive products through land ports and three international airports.

Explosive imports through land ports need prior permission of the chief inspector of the Department of Explosives (DoE) with an additional fee, according to the 2004 regulations.

The go-ahead is given only for some selected items for imports through airports.

The DoE allows import of gunpowder, mixture of nitrate and chlorate, fulminate, ammunition and firework composition etc.

In 2022-23, the DoE okayed import of 12,258 tonnes of sulfur, 250 tonnes of calcium carbide and over 2 lakh gas cylinders.