Business
Star Business Report
Mon Oct 28, 2024 02:43 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 03:44 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Exim Bank suffers a massive Tk 566 crore loss in Q3

Declining deposits and cash flow woes responsible for the abysmal performance 
Star Business Report
Mon Oct 28, 2024 02:43 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 03:44 PM
Nazrul Islam Mazumder removed from Exim Bank board

Exim Bank of Bangladesh PLC reported a staggering Tk 566 crore loss for the July-September quarter, as declining deposits and retained earnings plummeted its earnings.

The bank's consolidated loss per share hit Tk 3.91, a sharp downturn from the Tk 0.37 earnings per share it posted in the same period last year, according to a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange website.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This poor performance triggered a strong market reaction, with Exim Bank shares plunging 9.64 percent to Tk 7.5 as of 12:06 pm on the DSE floor. 

The bank attributed the earnings drop to a spike in provisions for investments.

Cash flow challenges compounded Exim Bank's difficulties, as its net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) for January- September 2024 registered a negative Tk 16.62. 

The decline in NOCFPS was primarily due to increased investments in customers and a fall in deposits.

Additionally, the bank's net asset value per share weakened, driven by reduced retained earnings compared to the prior period.

Exim Bank was founded in 1999, and it transitioned to Shariah-based banking in 2004, positioning itself as a key player in corporate, cottage and micro industries, and agricultural finance.

Related topic:
Exim Bankbanking sector crisis
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Merger of banks: who wins, who loses?

Can mergers heal banking sector’s wounds?

7m ago

Destroying the economy to save the thieves

1y ago
New monetary policy

Monetary policy has been set free... but not really

1y ago
Non performing loans

Take action against big loan defaulters

1y ago

Exim Bank’s profit surges 72% in 2022

1y ago
হোম টেক্সটাইল, বাংলাদেশ, রপ্তানি, পাকিস্তান, জিএসপি, জিএসপি প্লাস, ইউরোপ,
|শিল্পখাত

হোম টেক্সটাইল রপ্তানিতে পাকিস্তানের তুলনায় পিছিয়ে পড়ছে বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশ হোম টেক্সটাইল খাতের হারানো ওয়ার্ক অর্ডার ফিরে পেতে চেষ্টা চালিয়ে যাচ্ছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

হাসিনাবিহীন বাংলাদেশ পেয়েছি, এখন আওয়ামীবিহীন বাংলাদেশ করতে হবে: মির্জা আব্বাস

২ ঘণ্টা আগে