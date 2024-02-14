Engage public, private sectors for ease of doing business: MCCI

The leading chamber holds its first quarterly luncheon meeting

Engagement of both public and private sectors is a must now for successful implementation of the measures to ensure ease of doing business, a top leader of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) said today.

Only the government can coordinate to involve both the sides in this initiative, MCCI President Kamran T Rahman said in the chamber's first quarterly luncheon meeting held at the MCCI office at Motijheel in Dhaka.

MCCI members, businessmen, importers, exporters, trade body leaders and directors of different companies participated in the meeting.

Rahman also urged the government for taking measures so the cost of doing business reduces.

The MCCI president also said the government has already taken some measures for reducing the cost of doing business, like launching One Stop Service to attract more investment and extending the tenure of trade licences to five years from one year.

Steps should be taken now also to amend the Companies Act, which is more than three decades old.