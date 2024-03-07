Edotco, Huawei to launch tower made of fibreglass

Edotco will be the first tower company to offer fibreglass tower solutions to mobile operators

Edotco Bangladesh has teamed up with Huawei Technologies of Bangladesh to introduce an advanced eco-friendly telecommunications tower made of fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP).

The two claimed that Edotco Bangladesh, through this collaboration, will become the first tower company in the country to offer the fiberglass tower solutions to the mobile network operators.

The innovative FRP solutions will reduce up to 44 percent tower weight and increase construction efficiency up to 75 percent, which are ideal for rooftop sites in the density areas of the country, Edotco and Huawei said in a joint press release.

"These towers are engineered not to reflect radio waves, ensuring efficient microwave transmission, while their durability allows them to withstand high voltage without damage."

"Additionally, they are easy to install and transport, contributing to a more efficient construction process. Its environment friendly features ensure low carbon dioxide emissions and lessen the need for frequent painting, according to the statement.

As a part of this initiative, Edotco and Huawei signed a memorandum of understanding at the Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona last week.

"Our collaboration represents a remarkable opportunity to enhance Bangladesh's thriving telecom infrastructure and play an instrumental role in realising our sustainability vision," said Sunil Issac, country managing director of Edotco Bangladesh.

"We are dedicated to shape the future of this industry and continue to enable connected Bangladesh with advanced sustainable practices in line with SDGs."

Huyue, vice president of the carrier network business group for Huawei South Asia, said: "The collaboration between Edotco and Huawei signifies our collective commitment as global innovators to be a major contributor towards Bangladesh monumental growth."

"This partnership enhances site facility availability and is set to bring positive change in the tower infrastructure industry."

"With Huawei's pioneering solutions and Edotco's expertise, we are committed to set an example in our journey towards sustainability through innovation," he added.