Business
Star Business Report
Wed Jul 9, 2025 11:49 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 9, 2025 11:51 AM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

DSEX rally in early trading, crosses 5,000 index points mark

Wed Jul 9, 2025 11:49 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 9, 2025 11:51 AM
The DSEX rose 46.80 points to 5,028.43 as of 11:38 am
Star Business Report
Wed Jul 9, 2025 11:49 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 9, 2025 11:51 AM

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange gained in early trading today, extending their gains for the fifth consecutive day and going above 5,000 index points for the first time since April 23.

The DSEX, the premier bourse, rose 46.80 points, or 0.93 percent, to 5,028.43 as of 11:38 am.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index was up 0.75 percent to 1,091.99 , while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, gained 0.41 percent to 1,883.23.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, stood at Tk 268.18 crore during the session.

Of the issues traded, 310 advanced, 28 declined, and 56 remained unchanged.

Rahim Textile Mills  posted the highest gain, rising 9 percent, while  SEML Lecture Equity Management Fund posted the biggest loss, dropping 4 percent.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনা নিজেই গুলির নির্দেশ দেন, অনুসন্ধান বিবিসির

অডিওটির বিষয়ে অবগত একটি সূত্র বিবিসিকে জানিয়েছে, গত বছরের ১৮ জুলাই যখন এই ফোনালাপটি হয়, তখন শেখ হাসিনা ঢাকার গণভবনে তার বাসভবনে ছিলেন। ওই ফোনালাপের পরের দিনগুলোতে ঢাকায় সেনাবাহিনী ব্যবহার করে এমন...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাণিজ্য

বাংলাদেশ-যুক্তরাষ্ট্র দ্বিতীয় দফা শুল্ক বৈঠক শুরু আজ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে