DSEX rally in early trading, crosses 5,000 index points mark

The DSEX rose 46.80 points to 5,028.43 as of 11:38 am

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange gained in early trading today, extending their gains for the fifth consecutive day and going above 5,000 index points for the first time since April 23.

The DSEX, the premier bourse, rose 46.80 points, or 0.93 percent, to 5,028.43 as of 11:38 am.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index was up 0.75 percent to 1,091.99 , while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, gained 0.41 percent to 1,883.23.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, stood at Tk 268.18 crore during the session.

Of the issues traded, 310 advanced, 28 declined, and 56 remained unchanged.

Rahim Textile Mills posted the highest gain, rising 9 percent, while SEML Lecture Equity Management Fund posted the biggest loss, dropping 4 percent.