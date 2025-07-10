DSEX crosses 5,000-point mark after over two months

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, crossed the 5,000-point mark yesterday after two and a half months.

The index gained 53.82 points, or 1.08 percent, to close at 5,035.46, rallying for the fifth consecutive session.

The DSEX closed at 5,022.47 points on April 23, the last time it was above 5,000 points.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index rose 0.95 percent to 1,094.11, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, gained 1 percent to 1,894.20.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, was Tk 690.62 crore, up from Tk 601.75 crore in the previous session. A total of 208,093 trades were executed during the session, with block transactions amounting to Tk 15.06 crore across 32 scrips.

Market breadth was mixed, with 273 issues advancing, 78 declining, and 46 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category shares, 147 advanced, 44 declined, and 26 were unchanged. In the B category, 59 scrips gained and 17 declined, while the N category had no trading activity.

Performance across other segments was mixed. In mutual funds, 14 issues advanced and 7 declined.

The corporate bond segment saw no issues advance or decline, while government bonds saw two declines.

Rahim Textile Mills posted the highest gain of the day, surging 9 percent, while SEML Lecture Equity Management Fund was the worst performer, shedding 8 percent.