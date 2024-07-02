DSE turnover falls over 38%

Turnover hit Tk 440 crore, down from the previous day's Tk 712 crore

The turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) today plunged over 38 percent from the previous day.

Turnover, meaning the total value of shares changing hands on a day, hit Tk 440 crore at the end of the day, which was Tk 712 crore on the previous day.

The benchmark index of the DSE, the DSEX, rose 0.22 percent to close the day at 5,340.19.

However, the DSES, the index that represents the Shariah-based companies, fell 0.19 percent to 1,177.74 while the DS30, the index that consists of the best blue-chip stocks, slipped 0.26 percent to 1,904.63.

Of the issues that changed hands on the DSE, 213 advanced, 125 declined and 56 did not see any fluctuation.