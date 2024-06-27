DSE turnover crosses Tk 700 crore after one and a half months

Turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange crossed the Tk 700-crore mark today after one and a half months as scrips of the bourse extended a rally for the third consecutive day riding on gains in large-cap shares.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, increased 16.64 percent to Tk 705 crore compared to the previous trading session.

Large-cap stocks such as Renata, Square Pharmaceuticals, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Grameenphone, Olympic Industries, Saif Powertec, Heidelberg Materials, Bangladesh Submarine Cables, Pubali Bank and Bangladesh Monospool Paper Manufacturing Company, performed well.

As a result, the DSEX, the benchmark index of the country's prime bourse, edged up 52.69 points, or 0.99 percent, to close the day at 5,355.41.

Similarly, the DSES index that represents Shariah-based firms, rose 17.69 points, or 1.52 percent, to 1,183.52.

The DS30 index that comprises the best blue-chip companies jumped 18,73 points, or 0.98 percent, to 1,922.57.

Out of the 401 scrips that changed hands on the DSE, 246 advanced, 99 edged lower, and 56 did not see any fluctuation.