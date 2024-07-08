DSE stocks rise for fifth straight day

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) extended its gaining momentum as it rose for the fifth consecutive day today.

The DSEX, the broad index of the country's premier bourse, added 5.69 points, or 0.10 percent, to close the day at 5,564.63.

The DSES, the index that consists of Shariah-based companies, ticked up 0.31 points, or 0.02 percent, to 1,215.14.

However, the DS30, the index that is composed of the blue-chip firms, ended at 1,959.90, a decline of 4.60 points, or 0.23 percent.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of the shares traded during the session, slipped 2.22 percent to Tk 888 crore.

Of the issues that traded on the DSE, 164 advanced, 197 declined, and 33 did not see any swing.