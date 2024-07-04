DSE stocks rise amidst fresh bets

Shares at Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rose 2.30 percent with the broad index crossing the 5400-point mark today as skittish investors placed fresh bet on selective large-cap and blue-chip shares upon hearing that public servants may be allowed to trade.

This is the rate of gain attained by the DSEX, the benchmark index of the country's premier bourse, in a day in the past two years.

Shares of Grameenphone, Square Pharmaceuticals, Renata, BAT Bangladesh, BRAC Bank, Best Holdings, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Beacon Pharmaceuticals, IFIC Bank and Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries performed well.

These largely catalysed the abrupt rise.

The key index in Bangladesh stock market, DSEX, rose by 123.72 points from that on the day before, reaching a six-week high of 5,497.56.

Likewise, the DSES, the index that represents the Shariah-compliant companies, went up 1.87 percent to 1,208.70, while the DS30, the index that composed of the best blue-chip stocks, increased by 2.01 percent to 1,951.34.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded on the DSE, stood at Tk 770 crore, an increase of 42.91 percent compared to the previous day of trade.

Of the 369 issues that were traded on the DSE, 365 advanced, 13 declined and the rest of the 18 scrips did not see any price movement.