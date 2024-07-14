DSE stocks fall amid profit booking

The premier bourse fell for the third consecutive day

Shares at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) continued to tread water as it fell for the third consecutive day today as the investors went for sell-offs.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the country's premier bourse, dropped 23.99 points, or 0.43 percent, to close the day at 5,482.79.

Similarly, the DSES, the index that represents the Shariah-based firms, edged down 4.82 percent, to 1,202.70, while the DS30, the index that represents the blue-chip companies, slipped 5.24 points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,937.11.

Turnover stood at 6,222.585, a decrease of 6.32 percent compared to the previous day.

Out of the 397 issues that changed hands on the DSE, 70 ended higher, 297 declined and 30 did not see any price swings.