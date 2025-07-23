DSE index hits eight-month high

The Dhaka stocks rose for the seventh consecutive day

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) continued its upward trajectory for the seventh consecutive trading session today, with the DSEX closing at its highest point in eight months.

The DSEX, the main index of the bourse, rose by 93.37 points, or 1.77 percent, to settle at 5,363.94. The index last closed at 5,365.02 points on November 5.

Other indices also ended the day in positive territory. The Shariah-compliant DSES rose 1.44 percent to 1,178.45, while the DS30, comprising blue-chip shares, increased 2.77 percent to close at 2,086.47.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, reached Tk 986.53 crore, up from Tk 722.29 crore in the previous session.

A total of 244,350 trades were executed, while block transactions amounted to Tk 33.05 crore across 36 scrips.

Market breadth remained positive, with 218 stocks advancing, 102 declining, and 79 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category scrips, 143 gained, 43 declined, and 34 remained unchanged. In the B-category, 37 stocks rose while 33 fell. There was no activity in the N-category.

Segment-wise performance was mixed. In the mutual fund segment, 13 issues advanced and 9 declined. In the corporate bond segment, only one issue advanced, while in the government bond market, three issues declined.

Among individual performers, Uttara Finance and Investments topped the gainers' list with a 9 percent rise, while CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund 01 was the worst performer, dropping 6 percent.