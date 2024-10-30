DSE extends rally for second day gaining 1.5%

Stocks continued upward momentum for the second consecutive day, with the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rising 1.5 percent in the first hour of trading.

The benchmark index added 75.45 points, reaching 5092.78 today.

In early trading, 354 stocks advanced, 18 declined, and 18 remained unchanged.

The turnover stood Tk 151.76 crore as of 11:04 am.

Leading the charge, Sonar Bangla Insurance soared 10 percent to Tk 20.9, while Eastern Housing, Hami Industries, and Bangladesh Shipping Corporation each saw gains exceeding 9 percent.

Meanwhile, the Chittagong Stock Exchange's Caspi index also rose, up 0.54 percent to 14093.28 points.