Drive against VoIP: BTRC seized 17,354 SIMs

The telecom regulator has seized over 17,354 SIMs in the capital's Nayapaltan and Khilgaon areas today during drives against illegal Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) operators.

An inspection team of Enforcement and Inspection Directorate of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) with the help of RAB members conducted the drives, according to a statement.

Apart from SIMs of the different telecom operators, 56 illegal/unauthorized SIM boxes, 19 routers, 22 modems, 18 pen drives, 23 antennas, different operators and various types of VoIP equipment were seized.

Two people involved in VoIP business were arrested.

Cases against the detainees are being filed under the provisions of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulation Act, 2001.

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), is a technology that allows you to make voice calls using a broadband Internet connection instead of a regular (or analog) phone line.