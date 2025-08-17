Dhaka stocks soar for second day

The DSEX gained 36.72 points, reaching 5,386.97 by 11:20 am

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange soared in the morning trade today, extending their gains for the second consecutive session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, gained 36.72 points, or 0.68 percent, reaching 5,386.97 by 11:20 am.

The Shariah-based DSES increased 0.76 percent to 1,172.02, while the blue-chip DS30 index went up 0.61 percent to 2,086.61.

Turnover, a key indicator of investor participation, stood at Tk 258 crore during the session.

Market breadth was positive, with 262 issues advancing, 57 declining, and 72 remaining unchanged.

Among individual scrips, Desh Garments topped the gainers' list, soaring 9 percent, while Jute Spinners was the biggest loser, shedding 3 percent.