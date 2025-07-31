Dhaka stocks soar in morning trade 

The DSEX advanced 80.51 points to 5,432.71 by 11:56 am

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) continued their upward trend in early trading today, marking a second consecutive session of gains.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, saw a notable increase of 80.51 points, or 1.50 percent, reaching 5,432.71 by 11:56 am.

The Shariah-based DSES also advanced, rising 1.08 percent to 1,166.91, while the blue-chip DS30 index increased by 1.68 percent to 2,100.24.

Turnover, a key indicator of investor participation, stood at Tk 541.56 crore during the session, reflecting sustained activity in the market.

Market breadth remained positive, with 218 issues advancing, 109 declining, and 66 remaining unchanged, indicating a favourable sentiment among investors.

Among individual scrips, Southeast Bank topped the gainers' list, soaring 9 percent, while NRB Bank was the biggest loser, shedding 3 percent.