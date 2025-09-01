Dhaka stocks snap two-day rally as turnover falls

The DSEX declined 10.60 points, to close at 5,583.78

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange closed lower today, ending a two-day rally, with turnover dipping by over Tk115 crore.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the bourse, slipped 10.60 points, or 0.18 percent, to 5,583.78. The fall comes after the DSEX soared yesterday to an 11-month high.

Other indices also declined. The Shariah-compliant DSES dropped 0.21 percent to 1,225.03, while the DS30, which tracks blue-chip shares, was down 0.22 percent to 2,188.76.

Turnover, a key measure of market participation, stood at Tk1,181.13 crore, compared with Tk1,296.43 crore in the previous session.

In total, 315,801 trades were executed, including block transactions worth Tk36.42 crore across 38 scrips.

Market breadth was negative, with 119 issues advancing, 244 declining and 35 unchanged.

Among A-category stocks, 69 rose, 128 fell and 23 remained flat. In the B-category, 22 gained and 60 dropped, while the N-category saw no activity.

Segment-wise, the picture was mixed. Mutual funds recorded one gainer against 17 losers. In the bond market, both corporate and government bonds recorded one issue advancing and one declining.

On the individual front, Intech Ltd surged 10 percent to top the gainers' list. Prime Finance & Investment, down 6 percent, was the day's worst performer.